Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the same continues to be well below pre-coronavirus levels. Evidently, total revenues in second-quarter 2021 were 67% below second-quarter 2019 actuals. The carrier transported 64% less passengers in second-quarter 2021, compared with the second-quarter 2019 number. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, declined 63% in second-quarter 2021 from second-quarter 2019 actuals. High operating expnses (up 46.5% in second-quarter 2021) represent an added headwind. The Zacks Consensus estimate for 2021 has widened to a loss of $2.46 from a loss of $2.19 60 days ago. However, with air-travel demand improving, the impending acquisition of domestic airline MAP, is a prudent move. The acquisition, on materialization, is likely to boost the company's top line by attracting additional traffic.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

