Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

