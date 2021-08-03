Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.02.

