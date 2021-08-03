Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 39,998 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,879,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,005 shares of company stock worth $2,363,944 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

