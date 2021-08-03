Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $720.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.