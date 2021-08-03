Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 249,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPAU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

