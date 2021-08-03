Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,429 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

