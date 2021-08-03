Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 160,666 shares of company stock worth $2,511,939. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.