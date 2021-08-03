Goose Finance Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $234,068.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00061884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00803123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00093701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.