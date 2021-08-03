Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $214.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.54 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

