Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,172.14 ($15.31).

GFTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07).

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,305 ($17.05). 766,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

