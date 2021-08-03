Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1,260.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Graham were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 65.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 191.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $666.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

