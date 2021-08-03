Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.78

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$86.78 and last traded at C$85.70, with a volume of 156837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.64.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$83.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

