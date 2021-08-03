Graviton (GTON) One Day Volume Hits $4,943.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00013740 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $4,943.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

