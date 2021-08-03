Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AJX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,494. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

