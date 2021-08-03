Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,231 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $995.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

