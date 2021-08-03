Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

