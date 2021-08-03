Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

