Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,926 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,379,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 713,767 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 830.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

