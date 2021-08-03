Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,021 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

