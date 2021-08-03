Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,697 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.