Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,877 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of HCC opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

