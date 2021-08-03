Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CTS were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $180,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the first quarter valued at $342,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.