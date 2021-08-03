Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDCC opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

