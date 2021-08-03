Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,614. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

