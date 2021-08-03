Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 16,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,614. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

