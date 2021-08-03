Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.52%.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,402. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

GPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

