GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of GreenSky worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

