Greggs plc (LON:GRG) to Issue GBX 15 Dividend

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GRG opened at GBX 2,743 ($35.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,616.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,868 ($37.47).

Get Greggs alerts:

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.