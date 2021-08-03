Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

GDYN stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

