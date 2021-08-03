Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 635,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,332. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Griffon by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Griffon by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.