Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,718.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

