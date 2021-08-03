GTY Technology (GTYH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. GTY Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

Shares of GTYH opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

