Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,158,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 42,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,715. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

