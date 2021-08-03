Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $269.07. 129,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

