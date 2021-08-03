Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 359,100 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34.

