Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 425,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,982. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.76 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

