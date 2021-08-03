HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 458.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HONE stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.