Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 229,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,593. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

