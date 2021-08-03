Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.42 million, a PE ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $9,471,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harmonic by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmonic by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Harmonic by 645.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.