Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.960 EPS.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 6,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HSC. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.