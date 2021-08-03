HashBX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $611,801.58 and $1.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashBX has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00061933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00801907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042133 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

