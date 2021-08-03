Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,763. The company has a market capitalization of $745.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 98.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 64,483 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 54.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth $371,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

