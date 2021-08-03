Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 27,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,790. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

