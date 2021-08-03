HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

