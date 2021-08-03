HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

