HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $4,202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.05 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

