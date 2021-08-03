HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 131,901 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 111,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,328,000.

FPXI stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

