HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.28.

