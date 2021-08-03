Head-To-Head Analysis: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GeoVax Labs and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 3 2 0 2.17

GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.76%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.65%. Given GeoVax Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 15.06 -$2.96 million N/A N/A Enanta Pharmaceuticals $122.47 million 7.11 -$36.17 million ($0.89) -48.43

GeoVax Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -322.25% -40.69% -35.50% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -78.57% -12.21% -11.44%

Volatility & Risk

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats GeoVax Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company offers glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus, or HCV under the MAVYRET and MAVIRET names. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

